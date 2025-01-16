Jim Ross reacts to Corey Graves' WWE outburst

Corey Graves is the talk of the wrestling world after criticizing WWE's decision to demote him from main roster programming. Jim Ross, WWE's former lead commentator, recently gave his thoughts on his fellow announcer's outburst.

Graves commentated on RAW and SmackDown between 2016 and 2024 after concussion issues forced him to retire from in-ring competition in 2014. Pat McAfee returned to commentary alongside Michael Cole on RAW's Netflix premiere on January 6. As a result, Graves moved back to the NXT announce desk for the first time in eight years.

Ross frequently changed shows as a WWE commentator between 1993 and 2018. On his Grilling JR podcast, the AEW announcer told host Conrad Thompson he would not complain in Graves' position:

"Conrad, how many times has that happened to me?" Ross asked. "And here I am jolly, happy, healthy as the old horse, and I got nothing to b***h about." [14:28 – 14:42]

In two since-deleted X posts, Graves claimed someone told him he was "not famous enough" to commentate on the main roster. Many people speculated that the 40-year-old's comments could be part of a storyline. However, according to PWInsider, his frustrations are legitimate.

Jim Ross picks between Corey Graves and Pat McAfee

While Michael Cole and Pat McAfee call the action on RAW, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett are WWE's commentary duo on SmackDown.

Given McAfee's appeal to fans outside of WWE, Jim Ross thinks the former NFL player is a better choice on commentary ahead of Graves:

"I feel badly that he feels like he's been left behind, and maybe he has. Would you trade Pat McAfee and his broadcast platform for Corey Graves? I wouldn't, just to be honest with you, and Corey Graves is probably more learned and has a better skillset, as far as his internal knowledge, than Pat McAfee, but Pat McAfee's got a platform that reaches from border to border. He's got a huge footprint." [15:43 – 16:17]

Ross added that he wishes Graves was happier with his current situation. He also applauded McAfee for his promotional instincts and ability to create a following through his Pat McAfee Show.

