Jim Ross Reacts to The Undertaker's New Backstage WWE Role

The Undertaker is widely viewed as one of WWE's all-time greats. In a recent podcast episode, legendary commentator Jim Ross addressed The Deadman's new behind-the-scenes position.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announced in April that the company had acquired the Mexican promotion AAA. Since then, The Undertaker has appeared backstage at some WWE-promoted AAA events.

Ross said on his Grilling JR podcast that the WWE icon often helped talents during his days as an in-ring performer. For that reason, the announcer is not surprised to see him mentoring the company's new stars in AAA.

"Not a surprise," Ross said. "He's a leader, and leaders lead. No pun intended. I'm not taking a cheap way out. He helped me so much as the Head of Talent Relations. When a talent had a problem or an issue, or was a problem, he just was The Rock of Gibraltar, shall we say. He just never let you down, and you could always depend on The Undertaker."

The Phenom was fiercely protective of his on-screen persona before retiring from in-ring action in 2020. The 60-year-old now appears as himself, Mark Calaway, on his podcast and the WWE LFG show on A&E.

Jim Ross on The Undertaker's WWE reputation

During his 30 years in WWE, The Undertaker was considered one of the company's top locker-room leaders.

According to Jim Ross, the 2022 Hall of Famer's reliability makes him the perfect tutor for WWE's next generation.

"Pro wrestlers, at times, have been known not to be as dependable, and 'Taker was our Clint Eastwood, our John Wayne, whatever you wanna say. He was reliable and he was dependable, and he had plenty of time to help the talent, so he was a leader in and out of the locker room, and I was just blessed to have him as a part of our team when I was in that role."

The next co-produced AAA and WWE event, Worlds Collide, will take place on September 12 in Las Vegas. Dominik Mysterio is set to challenge El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship.

