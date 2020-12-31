Jim Ross recalls a backstage brawl between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels

One of the most infamous rivalries in wrestling history was that of Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart. Jim Ross recalled one backstage brawl between the two former WWE Superstars back in 1997. Ross revealed his reaction to the brawl on his Grilling JR podcast.

Jim Ross shared his thoughts via his podcast and revealed what went down between Michaels and Hart backstage. The backstory behind the brawl was that Shawn Michaels was under the impression that Bret Hart was having an affair with Sunny. This was the premise of the infamous 'Sunny Days' promo.

This obviously infuriated The Hitman, who was having issues with his family, thanks to the promo. He confronted Michaels backstage, and the argument eventually turned into a fight. Jim Ross recalled how he was late to witness the fight, but shared what he had heard.

"I got there about 30 seconds after it ended. I remember Shawn lost a lot of hair. Bret was ripping and tearing anything you could get a hold of. [Jerry] Lawler was in there, Patterson was in there. I think they took Patterson down. Patterson was trying to separate them and they all went tumbling down. But nobody really got hurt. It wasn’t a fight that saw teeth knocked out and broken noses and eyes swelled shut and things of that nature." H/t WrestlingHeadlines.com

Jim Ross on the aftermath of the fight

Shawn Michaels versus Bret Hart was one of the greatest rivalries

While this may not have been a nasty fight between the two Superstars, the tension between the two continued for a long time. Jim Ross recalled the aftermath of this particular fight, and how both Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart went their separate ways. Jim Ross revealed that Michaels headed home, and Hart stuck around the locker room.

"It didn’t get that to extreme, but it was intense. And then the aftermath – I think Shawn wanted to go home, and Bret still hung around." H/t WrestlingHeadlines.com

This truly was one of the greatest rivalries both in and out of the ring. Do you think this is the greatest rivalry in wrestling history? Let us know below.