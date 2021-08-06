WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross opens up about his relationship with Vince McMahon

Jim Ross has revealed that he and Vince McMahon don't talk a lot these days, but they do exchange texts on special occasions.

On his Grilling JR podcast, a fan asked the WWE Hall of Famer if he still talks to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon after signing with AEW. JR revealed that he speaks to Vince on his birthday and Christmas, but they don't talk as often as they used to.

"I've talked to him (Vince McMahon) on my birthday, but that's about it. It wasn't like we talked a lot anyway. When I was in the office we talked every day, multiple times. Every weekend, every night, like Bruce [Prichard]. We just don't have the occasion to talk... what are we going to talk about? You think he gives a sh*t [about] how I'm doing? You think I give a sh*t how his workout went this morning at the gym? No. I care about his health, I care about his welfare, I care about his sanity, but other than that I'd be lying past that. So, no, we don't talk at all. Occasionally, I'd get something from him on the holidays and because my birthday is close to Christmas, I always get a shoutout," said Jim Ross about his relationship with Vince McMahon.

JR stated that he, too, wished McMahon on the WWE Chairman's birthday. The WWE commentator said that he would be there for his former boss if he could be of any help to him.

Jim Ross on his friendship with Vince McMahon

When talking to @VinceMcMahon, I’ve always counseled talents to converse and never confront. EZ #Ronda



Works in everyday life, too.



(BTW..Vince and I had a great chat Sunday..#Family)#Family pic.twitter.com/GdmsjWxOHB — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 26, 2019

Jim Ross revealed earlier this year that he and Vince McMahon are still friends and that they get along well.

"Anyway, our relationship is a lot more personal, which is nobody's business but mine and Vince's. We don't discuss business ever, ever, whatsoever. That's kind of where we are with that. I'm proud to have him as my friend," said JR.

The WWE Chairman lent support to the legendary commentator when Ross' wife Jan, tragically passed away.

I exchanged text messages with Vince McMahon Sunday on his 69th B-Day. He told me he did a 500 pound squat on birthday #69! #Amazing — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) August 25, 2014

