"I'm proud to have him as my friend" - Veteran from AEW comments on his current relationship with Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon has made several friends and enemies throughout his career as a pro wrestling promoter and performer. McMahon's dearest companions were those who worked closely with him for a very long time, and one of them was Jim Ross.

The most recent episode of the "Grilling JR" podcast on AdFreeShows.com featured a special "Ask JR Anything" session. A listener named Amad asked Jim Ross about his current relationship with Vince McMahon, and the legendary announcer had a very lengthy and passionate response.

Jim Ross said that having spent 26 years in WWE, he and Vince McMahon formed a relationship that went beyond the wrestling business.

"Well, we haven't had breakfast this week. You know, it's professional. It's polite. You may roll your eyes, Amad, but we're civil. We're friends. You can't work for somebody for 26 years and have the experiences together that Vince and I had without having something more than just the wrestling business to tie us together."

Jim Ross explained that his friendship with Vince McMahon wasn't one-dimensional. The WWE Chairman supported Jim Ross when the WWE Hall of Famer's wife, Jan Ross, was tragically killed in an accident.

"We did not have a one-dimensional friendship. The tragedies of Jan getting killed, my wife, Jan getting killed. You know, people step up. That's when you find out who's who; Vince stepped up. A lot of my friends stepped up. I consider Vince, a friend."

However, the AEW commentator added that he will always have philosophical differences with Vince McMahon, but that should not be considered an issue. Disagreements are common in every relationship, and Jim Ross provided an example to explain why everyone is entitled to have their likes, dislikes, and opinions.

"We will always have philosophical differences, but what the hell does that mean? Is that an indictment, Conrad? Should I feel bad that he and I don't agree on everything? Look, you believe in your heart, deep in your heart, that Alabama is the greatest football program in the history of college football, without question. Well, there are some people that don't agree with you. That doesn't mean something is wrong with you because you can go, 'We've won eight titles, we've done this. 'You have; it's a great program. It's my second favorite program, but I'll never forget it.' It's just a different thing, man; it's just a different deal."

Jim Ross revealed that he and Vince McMahon are still in touch as they exchange texts on special occasions. Ross also disclosed that he recently did receive a message from Vince McMahon.

"But yeah, Vince McMahon and I get along. We text. Special occasions. Something happens; unfortunately, if somebody is passing, it's sad to see someone transition, whatever. He always returns my text messages. And he sent me a text message the other day, and we're just chatting."

Where is the dirt?: Jim Ross goes on a rant about how people perceive his relationship with Vince McMahon

Jim Ross and Vince McMahon.

Jim Ross took off on a different tangent during the podcast and ranted about how everyone is only looking for controversies. Ross said people want the 'dirt' these days and not the feel-good positive stories featuring two individuals.

"I don't know, man. Everybody reads into something. There has got to be some damn dirt? Goddammit, we need dirt! Son of a b****, where is the dirt? I don't want to know what you had for breakfast. Who gives a sh** JR? Nobody gives a sh**. I want bucket dirt. If you don't give me dirt, I'm not going to listen to your god damn show anymore, your Grilling JR podcast. That's what we've got to have. We need it. We want it. We need more derisiveness, and we need more god damn combative nature in our world that the world doesn't give us. So, it's fine."

At the end of the day, Jim Ross is proud to have Vince McMahon as his friend, and he appreciated all the opportunities given to him. Ross claimed that if he ever needed anything that Vince McMahon could realistically provide, the WWE head would not hesitate for a second and do it for JR.

"I can tell you this, and I really believe this. If I was not working for AEW and I needed money, which by the way is not going to happen, then and I needed something that Vince McMahon could facilitate. He would do it. He would do it. But that's not dirt? I don't want hugs, feelings, and all that sh**. I want the dirt, god damn, JR. You know what we listen to."

"Anyway, our relationship is a lot more personal, which is nobody's business but mine and Vince's. We don't discuss business ever, ever, whatsoever. That's kind of where we are with that. I'm proud to have him as my friend. You can't get too many friends, Conrad. He made me a lot of money. He was always loving and respectful to my late wife. He made our lives better, and I don't forget sh** like that."

Jim Ross concluded by saying that he has two different relationships with Vince McMahon. While Ross doesn't talk business with McMahon, he still maintains a solid personal connection with his former boss.

"It's a personal relationship that we try to maintain some sort of contact with, but some sort of contact meaning, his birthday, my birthday, Christmas, that type of thing. So, yes, real simple. There are two different relationships: the business side and the personal side. The business side is non-existent, and the personal side is still in place."

Jim Ross and Vince McMahon might be on opposite ends of the battlefield right now, but that has not changed their long-term friendship, and that's really heartening to know.

