5 current WWE Superstars who would thrive as commentators

WWE has a lot of stars who would be great on commentary.

Divesh Merani

WWE is laden with tons of excellent talent, each of them possessing varied skill sets. There are many important components that make a successful WWE Superstar, with very few more important than mic skills. The ability to cut a strong and compelling promo is extremely valuable in this field, with the rightful emphasis on storytelling.

Some wrestlers who have a strong way with words have transitioned over to commentary after wrapping up their in-ring careers. The likes of Tazz and Booker T have done so in the past. More recent examples include Corey Graves and Nigel McGuinness. .

There are quite a few current WWE Superstars who would be similarly great in this role once they hang up the boots. Samoa Joe is one of them, as he is currently a commentator on Monday Night RAW. Joe has been great thanks to his excellent mic skills and experienced mind for the business. We only haven't included him here as we don't know yet if this commentating position is a permanent one, or just temporary while he recovers from injury.

Other Superstars share these skills and have been impressive on commentary whenever called upon to join the booth. Each of them, like Joe, would be excellent as permanent members of the announce team once their in-ring careers come to an end.

Here are five current WWE Superstars who would thrive as commentators.

#5 Drew Gulak

Gulak is very technically proficient.

It came as a huge relief to the WWE Universe when it turned out that Drew Gulak re-signed with the company after his contract had expired. He is currently doing pretty well on SmackDown as part of a very strong midcard, and enjoying a partnership with his friend, Daniel Bryan.

Gulak has essentially become Bryan's training partner, coaching him on various in-ring nuances and intricacies after the two had a barnburner of a match at Elimination Chamber. This kind of knowledge would be a valuable asset to the commentary desk, along with Gulak's impressive promo work.

The former Cruiserweight Champion is a pretty entertaining character as well, showing his personality on multiple occasions either in the ring or in the booth. Drew Gulak seems passionate enough about wrestling to be able to talk about it weekly, and doing a good job at it.

And if he can't get his message across that way, he can always try using a POWERPOINT PRESENTATION!!

