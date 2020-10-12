On the latest edition of Grilling JR, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about WWE Superstar The Miz, and recalled an instance when Chris Benoit kicked him out of the locker room following an incident. As per Conrad Thompson's chat with Ross, The Miz had dropped food particles on a referee's bag while eating chicken, and Benoit decided to teach him a lesson.

Conrad Thompson: He was eating a piece of chicken, and underneath him is a referee's bag, so he gets food particles on someone else's bag, and I think it's Chris Benoit who takes great issue with this and ends up kicking him out of the locker room. Is that the way you remember hearing it?

JR: Yeah, yeah. Kicked him out, threw his bag out behind him. Chris Benoit policed his territory. Benoit represented the business as best he knew at the time, but he didn't take it to the next step and put the Crossface on The Miz or beat the sh** out of him. If he beat the sh** out of him, none of the talents would've said anything, but nobody deserves to be physically assaulted at the workplace. The verbal thrashing? Have at it. Exile? Have at it. Physicality? Ain't going to happen.

The Miz paid his dues and went on to become a top WWE Superstar

The Miz kept working hard with each passing year, and his moment finally came in 2010 when he won the Money In The Bank briefcase. He went on to cash in the contract on Randy Orton in late 2010, on an episode of Monday Night RAW, to win his first and only WWE title.

The Miz finally achieved his dream of headlining WrestleMania, when he took on John Cena at WrestleMania 27 the next year. He came out victorious in the end, courtesy of interference by The Rock.

Nine years later, The Miz is still a WWE mainstay and one of the most respected veterans in the locker room.