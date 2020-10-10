WWE legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross recently spoke about the rivalry between Daniel Bryan and The Miz on the latest episode of his podcast.

Jim Ross said that Daniel Bryan, who wrestled a decade in the indies before signing with WWE, probably didn't totally respect The Miz initially because of the latter's' path to WWE which was much different than his.

Jim Ross then spoke about Daniel Bryan and The Miz's infamous showdown on Talking Smack, saying that it felt real to him and that it did not feel like a wrestling promo:

It was real and that's the thing that made it work," Ross said. "I didn't believe these two cats were bulls******* me. I didn't believe they were doing a wrestling promo; I felt like they were talking realistically and honestly to me. and they were bearing their soul.

It was obvious that once Daniel Bryan got the chance to play, he could play as big and as impressively as anybody that's ever laced boots. Miz and Daniel Bryan might have had different philosophies. I don't know what was real, but I do know Miz got better every time he was around Daniel Bryan. I think working with Daniel Bryan was one of the great things for Miz's career to improve his game and level of intensity. H/T: WrestlingINC

Jim Ross on Daniel Bryan

Jim Ross went on to talk about Daniel Bryan. Ross put over Bryan as one of the top wrestlers in the world, saying that the former WWE Champion is "as good as there is":

He's as good as there is. Everyones got their opinion - I'll give you mine here. I think [Daniel Bryan] is one of the best top 4 or 5 guys in the world. I'm a big fan of Daniel Bryan. H/T: WrestlingINC

Jim Ross is currently a commentator for AEW. The Miz has been teaming up with John Morrison in recent months. The duo were traded over to WWE RAW in the first night of the WWE Draft.

You can listen to Jim Ross' podcast HERE.