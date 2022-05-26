''He just wasn't ready'' – Jim Ross says former world champion did not deserve to win against Kane at WrestleMania

Kane has been one of the most reliable WWE Superstars during his active years. Despite being a monster himself, he helped launch many careers. However, Jim Ross believes his match against The Great Khali at WrestleMania 23 was horrible.

Ross said there was no way Kane could've made the match better. He knew what he was in for, and despite his best efforts, the match would be bad because of Khali. The match was merely five minutes long but was considered a major flop.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Ross said the purpose of the match was to replicate the Hulk Hogan-Andre the Giant bodyslam moment. However, the match fell flat with the crowd. He praised The Big Red Monster, saying he deserved to be on the card:

"Kane deserved to be on the card, skill set wise, dues-paying wise. All those things. Khali not so much. He just wasn't ready. Dalip wasn't a bad guy. He was friendly. He was from a different country and trying to learn a different language. He was an attraction guy." (from 1:20:00 to 1:20:59)

The Great Khali got inducted into the Hall of Fame along with Kane

Ironically, the two men were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021. The Big Red Monster headlined the event and was accompanied by The Great Khali, Eric Bischoff, Molly Holly, and Rob Van Dam.

While one-half of The Brothers of Destruction had a longer and more significant career in WWE than The Great Khali, both men are considered two of the most well-liked stars backstage. Even though their match at WrestleMania 23 didn't get over, the two have left behind legacies as former WWE World Champions.

Edited by Abhinav Singh