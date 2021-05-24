Jim Ross says he did not get along with former WWE commentary partner

Jim Ross has confirmed he did not get along with Macho Man Randy Savage during their time working together as WWE commentators.

In 1993, Ross worked alongside Savage and Bobby Heenan at WrestleMania IX and at the King of the Ring pay-per-views. He also provided commentary with the 2015 WWE Hall of Fame inductee on three episodes of RAW in July 1994.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross said he was under the impression that Savage did not trust him.

“Randy and I did not get along well, but neither of us went out of our way to embellish that emotion,” he said. “I’ve always said he was an amazingly talented in-ring performer, and he was. Really, really good, but Randy’s issue was he didn’t trust anybody.”

Unpopular Opinion: I actually liked Randy Savage on commentary 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZmEBsvAsRF — A-N-T ⚡️ (@ANTwontstop) May 3, 2021

Randy Savage is widely considered to be one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time. The two-time WWE Champion passed away at the age of 58 in 2011 after suffering a heart attack.

Jim Ross and Lanny Poffo on Randy Savage’s recent A&E documentary

Jim Ross and Randy Savage

American television network A&E is currently airing a two-hour documentary every week about a WWE legend. So far, the eight-part series has told the stories of Steve Austin, Roddy Piper, Randy Savage, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, and The Ultimate Warrior. Mick Foley and Bret Hart will be the subjects of the final two episodes.

The third episode, focusing on the life of Randy Savage, has been heavily criticized due to its negative portrayal of the former WWE Superstar.

Jim Ross referred to the documentary as a “hatchet job.” Savage’s brother, Lanny Poffo (f.k.a. The Genius in WWE), said “20% of it was lousy and 5% was just horrible.”

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.