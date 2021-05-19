Lanny Poffo responds to controversial A&E WWE Biography on Randy Savage

The WWE Biography series on A&E has mostly received positive reviews from the WWE Universe, except the one on "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

This week, the brother of Randy Savage, Lanny Poffo, known to many in the WWE Universe as The Genius, wrote a piece to convey his thoughts on the documentary released by A&E a few weeks ago over at Pro Wrestling Stories.

While you should certainly check out his thoughts in full, one of the main takeaways from the piece is that he felt that only five percent of the episode was horrible. Blaming that on Gorgeous George and Bubba the Love Sponge.

"I want to say that 75% of the A&E Biography episode on Randy was great, 20% of it was lousy, and 5% was just horrible," Poffo said. "The people responsible for the 5% are Stephanie Bellars (Gorgeous George, Frankenstein, whatever) and Bubba the Love Sponge."

Many have asked my opinions regarding the A&E Biography episode on my brother, "Macho Man" Randy Savage. I understand reception to the episode has been primarily negative. Having now viewed the show twice, I have some thoughts I would like to share. https://t.co/YyUJfXhBHR — Lanny Poffo (@LannyPoffo) May 17, 2021

Lanny Poffo believes A&E "vilified" his brother, Randy Savage

Lanny Poffo believed the inclusion of both Gorgeous George and Bubba the Love Sponge in the Randy Savage Biography painted his brother in a horrible light. At the same time, other wrestlers like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Roddy Piper were glorified.

Roddy Piper and Stone Cold Steve Austin were glorified in these A&E episodes while Randy got vilified," Poffo said. "Randy was made to look as bad as Chris Benoit, but I don’t remember my brother murdering anybody."

Poffo also went in-depth with comments on Miss Elizabeth, Lex Luger, Jerry "The King" Lawler, his infamous rap album, and so much more. If you're a fan of Randy Savage, it is absolutely worth your time to go check it out.

A&E has still yet to comment on the negative backlash that came from the Randy Savage Biography, and at this point, it's unlikely that they will.

SNEAK PEEK: @HulkHogan, @RonKillings & more tell the story behind "Macho Man" Randy Savage's iconic costume. His Biography: WWE Legends documentary starts TONIGHT at 8/7c! #WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/e1XeO6x6No — A&E Network (@AETV) May 2, 2021

What were your thoughts on Randy Savage's WWE Biography on A&E? Do you think the criticisms that the documentary has received were justified? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.