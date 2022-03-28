Jim Ross says Hall of Famer would have been made the first Undisputed WWE Champion instead of Chris Jericho if he wasn't injured

Chris Jericho is one of the most iconic names in sports entertainment today. The former WWE Champion is not only a brilliant performer but someone who doesn't shy away from being heard. However, he may never have become the Undisputed Champion if Triple H was around at the time.

Despite getting a cold start in WWE, Jericho rose to become a top name and his crowning moment came when he became the first-ever WWE Undisputed champion by beating The Rock and Stone Cold on the same night.

Speaking on Grilling JR, he said that Triple H was 'one hell of a hand' and that he would have been the top heel in the company if he wasn't injured. Vince McMahon chose Chris Jericho to become the Undisputed Champion because he respected Y2J's confrontational attitude.

Jim Ross commented on whether Jericho would have had a chance to become the Undisputed Champion if Triple H was around:

''Well there's a chance, but not as big a chance as if Hunter had been healthy. Because he probably was the obvious choice. Let's not downplay because he married the boss' daughter, he's a controversial figure and all that dog***t. He's a hell of a hand.'' [2:09-2:09:54]

Chris Jericho had an interesting equation with Vince McMahon

Jim Ross also commented on Chris Jericho's relationship with Vince McMahon. He said that the two would argue a lot, but it was something the WWE Chairman respected. Ross revealed that Jericho's backstage equation with Vince McMahon was just like the one he had with Shawn Michaels.

Good Ol' JR stated that Vince McMahon enjoys confrontation and respects anyone who puts forth their opinion. He also said that while he likes to be confronted, if a superstar would barge into his office to start an argument, then that would be a bad idea.

