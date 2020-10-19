Triple H has transitioned from being an in-ring talent to a backstage authority figure in WWE over the last decade and more. The Game has played a role in the creative process in WWE, apart from being the brains behind NXT, WWE's third brand.

Triple H had a sensational career with WWE since joining the company way back in 1995 and became one of the most hated heels during the Attitude Era. One person who played a role in Triple H's growth in the company was WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, who helped The Game get a million dollar contract.

Jim Ross says he was "disappointed" that Triple H did not back him

Jim Ross, on his latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast revealed how Triple H did not back him when he was fired by WWE back in 2005. He said that he was "disappointed" that Triple H did not "bat for him" when he was let go by WWE.

"When he (Triple H) became an administrator, we didn't have a lot of successful negotiations. I was disappointed in that a bit because I always went to bat for him. I got him the contract he wanted and that was important to him - to have the same million dollar downside guarantee that the other guys did. I think he just took Vince's lead." (H/T WrestlingInc)

JR had revealed in the same podcast how Linda McMahon, wife of Vince McMahon, was reluctant to fire him on-screen. The WWE Hall of Famer was eventually let go by WWE backstage as well back in 2005.

The current AEW commentator had previously spoken about the conversation he had with Triple H when they were negotiating a contract for The Game in WWE.

"He [Triple H] says, he’s very stern, looked me right in the eyes… ‘Are you sure nobody’s got a better deal?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’m very sure. Are you doubting me?’ ‘No, I just wanted to make sure.’"

The contract discussions between Triple H and Jim Ross happened back in 2000, when JR was the Executive Vice President of Talent Relations in the company. A few years later, Triple H had a bigger say backstage and had more responsibilities in the company.