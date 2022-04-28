AEW star set to team up with The Rock and several WWE legends for new project

Despite being one of the biggest names in Hollywood, The Rock continues to be involved with the professional wrestling industry.

While Dwayne Johnson hasn't wrestled a match since WrestleMania 32, it appears that The Great One will never cut the ties he has with WWE.

On the latest episode of Grilling JR, All Elite Wrestling commentator Jim Ross revealed that he'd been asked to be part of a series that The Rock's film company is currently working on that will look into the wrestling territories of yesteryear. It appears that names across multiple companies will be involved in this production.

"I’m going to be doing some work with Rock’s company coming up soon," Jim Ross revealed. "We’re going to go back and look at the territories. I’m not sure of the platform that it’s going to be airing on, but I was really happy to have the opportunity to participate. It will be a nice little gig. I think I’m going to be joined by Jake, Michael Hayes, and Ted DiBiase. We’re going to look at the Mid-South territory first, so it should be fun." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Will The Rock wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39?

Over the past couple of years, one of the hottest WWE topics has been regarding a potential dream match between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania.

Reports suggest that this match will finally take place in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39. So much so that even the Young Rock show on NBC recently teased the matchup by stating, "a match that big can only happen at WrestleMania."

While the match isn't confirmed by any means, it appears that the WWE Universe would be quite disappointed if The Tribal Chief doesn't go one-on-one with The Great One at next year's WrestleMania.

Are you excited about Dwayne Johnson's upcoming pro wrestling project? Do you hope to see The Great One return to WWE next year to go one-on-one with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

