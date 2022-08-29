WWE Hall of Famer suggests The Rock should return in a mixed tag team match at future WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross suggests that The Rock should return in a mixed tag match at a future WrestleMania.

The Brahma Bull last wrestled in WWE at WrestleMania 32 against Erick Rowan. Since then, rumors about an in-ring return for the eight-time WWE Champion have been rife. The most speculated opponent for his return has always been his cousin and current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

However, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has suggested that The People's Champion could also return for a mixed tag team match involving his daughter Ava Raine.

On a recent episode of the Grilling JR podcast, the legend said that he could see Rock having a mixed tag team match with his daughter at WrestleMania.

"Here's the thing, I could see Rock having a mixed tag [team match] with his daughter at WrestleMania, I can see that. Now, there will be naysayers that will knock that idea, which is fine, that's expected. But that's a safe [option], it's a way to get him on TV, get his name and her name and image in the promotion." [H/T WrestlingInc]

The Rock's daughter Ava Raine is currently undergoing training at the WWE Performance Center after recently signing with the company.

The Rock is rumored to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

For years, wrestling fans have been eagerly waiting for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to make his WWE in-ring return. There have been constant rumors that The Rock's probable opponent should he choose to return is Roman Reigns.

WWE has even gone as far as to tease a match between the two in an episode of Young Rock when during the episode, Dwayne Johnson tells a younger Roman Reigns that the world still isn't ready for a match that big. He also hinted that their match can only happen at WrestleMania.

It also seems that WWE is planning a match between the two cousins at WrestleMania 39. As reported by Dave Meltzer on his Wrestling Observer Radio, the promotion's current plan is to have Roman Reigns take on The Rock at The Grandest Stage of Them All next year.

Only time will tell whether fans will witness Roman Reigns face off against the Hollywood megastar at WrestleMania.

What do you think about Rock teaming up with his daughter at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

