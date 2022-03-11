×
Jim Ross on two WWE legends risking fines after breaking a company rule without permission

Former WWE commentator and executive Jim Ross
Former WWE commentator and executive Jim Ross
Modified Mar 11, 2022 06:38 PM IST
Jim Ross recently recalled how Bret Hart and Steve Austin “went into business for themselves” during their famous encounter at WrestleMania 13 in 1997.

Hart defeated Austin in a 22-minute contest that is widely viewed as one of the greatest in WWE history. The finish to the submission match saw a bloodied Austin pass out while being locked in Hart’s sharpshooter.

Ross, WWE’s former Head of Talent Relations, said on his Grilling JR podcast that superstars were banned from deliberately drawing blood at the time:

“They [WWE] didn’t want any [blood], so they broke the rules," said Ross. "They went into business for themselves. My question to you: what are you gonna do about it? I knew they were gonna get blood, and I’m in charge of the department. That’s grounds for me to get fired.” [44:25-44:41]

The WWE rule break usually results in a heavy fine. In 2008, for example, Vince McMahon ordered Batista to pay $100,000 after he drew blood without permission during a match against Chris Jericho.

Jim Ross explains why most WWE Superstars are not allowed to bleed

A breakout heel becomes a beloved babyface, embodying the ideals of the working man while spitting in the face of authority.The toughest SOB in wrestling is primed for megastardom!#GrillingJR: STEVE AUSTIN 1997 is available NOW! Get ad-free access on AdFreeShows.com https://t.co/GfO39sKSg8

Blood was seen more frequently in WWE before the company’s weekly shows became PG-rated in 2008.

Jim Ross explained that superstars were allowed to bleed on rare occasions during Bret Hart and Steve Austin’s time in WWE. However, to prevent every superstar from drawing blood in every match, WWE’s decision-makers implemented a ban on blood-filled matches.

“Here’s what you had to do. Because talents are so irresponsible, they can’t manage themselves. So if you don’t have a rule against it, Paul [Grilling JR host Paul Bromwell], everybody’s gonna start getting juice and then at some point, sooner than later, it’s not gonna mean a damn thing, so that’s why that happened,” Ross added. [45:20-45:42]

The legendary commentator was in charge of handing out fines in WWE around the time of WrestleMania 13. He said he could not recall whether Austin or Hart were punished after the match.

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

