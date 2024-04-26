Jim Ross wants released former WWE star to join AEW

Jim Ross played a big role in assembling the WWE roster in the 1990s and 2000s. The legendary commentator believes one of his most athletic recruits, Shelton Benjamin, would be a good fit in AEW.

Benjamin is best known for his work in WWE between 2000-2010 and 2017-2023. The 48-year-old received his release from the company in September 2023 after struggling for television time on RAW.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross said Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay would be ideal opponents for Benjamin. He also thinks the veteran wrestler could help up-and-coming talents:

"[Shelton would be] a credit to anybody's locker room," Ross stated. "I don't know what his plans are. If he's a free agent, I'd love to see him get a shot at doing something in AEW. I can see some great matches with Shelton and Bryan Danielson and others, many others, Ospreay. Shelton is just a gifted athlete. He just didn't have the greatest personality for a TV performer as one might prefer." [1:27:53 – 1:28:23]

Benjamin won several titles in WWE, including the Intercontinental Championship three times and the United States Championship once. He also held tag titles with Cedric Alexander and Charlie Haas.

Jim Ross addresses Shelton Benjamin's connection with fans

While he is widely respected in the wrestling business, Shelton Benjamin has never been known for his charisma and promo skills.

Jim Ross is a big fan of Benjamin as a person and wrestler, but he thinks the former Hurt Business member's personality might have hindered him:

"His promo ability didn't do him any favors, and, again, that's a part of the process of connecting to your audience. Shelton is a very likable guy, he's a good guy. I thought that famous class that we recruited for OVW back in the day, that included [John] Cena, [Brock] Lesnar, [Dave] Batista, and [Randy] Orton, and Shelton. So guess who the best athlete of the whole caboodle was? Shelton Benjamin." [1:27:19 – 1:27:45]

Benjamin's final WWE match aired on the September 14, 2023, episode of Main Event. He teamed up with Cedric Alexander in a losing effort against The Viking Raiders.

