Jim Ross wants to see 57-year-old on TV when he watches WWE

Jim Ross still keeps a close eye on WWE programming when he is not working for AEW. On a recent episode of his podcast, the legendary announcer explained why he likes watching his long-time friend Paul Heyman in WWE.

Heyman currently performs as Roman Reigns' on-screen special counsel. The former ECW owner has worked in several roles both in front and behind the camera over the years. In 2001, he and Ross provided commentary on WWE shows during the ECW/WCW invasion storyline.

Ross, who now commentates for AEW, said on Grilling JR that Heyman improves every segment he features in:

"I was always following Paul and in his corner, still am to this very day. If I watch a WWE program, I hope that I'm watching one that has Heyman on it because to me he's the difference maker in making good TV or making great TV in the segments that he's involved in." [20:52 – 21:11]

Heyman recently watched from ringside as Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Since the event, the 57-year-old has continued to appear on WWE television alongside Bloodline members The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

How Jim Ross felt about Paul Heyman's ECW brand

Between 1993 and 2001, Paul Heyman turned Extreme Championship Wrestling (formerly Eastern Championship Wrestling) into a viable alternative to WCW and WWE. The subject of Jim Ross' latest podcast episode, Rob Van Dam (RVD), was one of ECW's top stars.

Ross, a WWE commentator at the height of ECW's popularity, wanted Heyman's brand to succeed:

"Rob was just such a unique guy, and of course I'm close, and still am, with Paul Heyman, and I was pulling for him. It's his company. He had a lot of family money invested in it and I knew how hard it was to be in charge of a territory." [20:27 – 20:45]

Ross also spoke about the time that RVD refused to lose against a WWE Hall of Famer in 1997 during ECW's invasion of RAW.

Do you enjoy watching Paul Heyman in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Jim Ross' quotes from this article.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes