"Too bad it's not for a title!" - WWE veteran comments on Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn WrestleMania match

Jimmy Korderas has praised WWE's decision to book Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 37.

In the latest episode of his 'Reffin Rant' video series, the former WWE referee was very enthusiastic about the match. Korderas said it must be "a dream come true" for the two men to face each other at WrestleMania, given their history together.

Korderas also said he would have liked to have seen the men clash over a championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

While reviewing this week's edition of SmackDown, here's what Jimmy Korderas had to say about Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 37:

"One thing I really liked is making the match official between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Two lifelong friends from the province of Quebecois and, you know, growing up basically together in the wrestling business, having the opportunity to wrestle each other at WrestleMania. It must be a dream come true for these guys. Too bad it’s not for a title! But still, it must be amazing. Good luck guys!"

Jimmy Korderas served as a WWE referee from 1987 to 2009, when he left the company.

Jimmy Korderas comments on the Universal Championship triple threat match at WrestleMania

In today's #ReffinRant my thoughts on 2 SD matches announced for WM37. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/JOdY8vq8Us — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) March 29, 2021

This week's SmackDown was home to more than one WrestleMania announcement.

During the same video, Jimmy Korderas also went into detail on the Universal Championship triple threat match between Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and Edge, which was announced for WrestleMania on the show.

Korderas said he was pleased by the creative decision to include Bryan in the match, as it offers a multitude of different endings, with different meanings for each of the Superstars:

"Normally, I’m not a fan of three-way matches being title matches, at WrestleMania, for the main titles, but in this instance I like the idea of having Daniel Bryan, Edge and Roman Reigns facing off against each other because it gives you many options depending on where you want to go with this thing. If you want to get the title off Roman Reigns and have him hot, he doesn’t have to get pinned to lose the championship. Vice-versa with Edge if he doesn’t win, he doesn’t have to be the one pinned. You know what I’m saying here, there’s a lot of options."

