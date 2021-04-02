"Wednesday Night War crapola!" - WWE veteran Jimmy Korderas comments on NXT/AEW rivalry

22-year WWE veteran Jimmy Korderas is relieved at the announcement that NXT will move to Tuesday nights, effectively ending the Wednesday Night War between the black & gold brand and All Elite Wrestling.

In his latest 'Reffin Rant' video, the former WWE official was pleased NXT is making the move because it gives fans the chance to enjoy more wrestling content. Korderas said he didn't like the idea of an "Us vs. Them" mentality going on between fans of either brand.

Here are Jimmy Korderas' views in detail:

"Can we finally put an end to all this Wednesday Night War crapola?!... Yes, NXT is moving to Tuesday nights on April 13th… But, look, I’m a die-hard pro-wrestling fan. I have been since I was a little kid, way back when. Yes, we had televisions back then. Look, there’s some things I like about each brand, there’s some things I critique about each brand. But at the end of the day, I’m a wrestling fan and I want to watch it all. I want to enjoy it all. It’s not an “Us vs. Them” mentality, which seems to be the prominent ideology nowadays. Anyways, now, we can just relax. You can watch your programs. Watch what you like on different nights. IMPACT moving to Thursdays, good move for you guys too! So I’m looking forward to all brands on all nights. It should be fun!", Korderas said.

Korderas served as a WWE referee from 1987 until 2009, when he left the company.

Korderas has been critical of both NXT and AEW

In today's #ReffinRant with the Wednesday night war done, now we can all just get along & just try to enjoy all brands right? #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/Wg6d17qPLF — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) April 2, 2021

Korderas may be a former WWE employee, but he offers his honest opinion on both NXT and AEW each week, whether the results are good or bad.

Korderas was recently critical of AEW's decision to have reigning world champion Kenny Omega face Matt Sydal with a world title shot on the line. Korderas said world champions should only lose if they're to lose the title, making this kind of stipulation irrelevant.

"You have to beat the champion in order to earn a championship match or opportunity. To me, that makes no sense! If you beat the champ, you become the champ," Jimmy Korderas said.

What do you make of his comments? Are you happy NXT is moving to Tuesday nights? Let us know in the comments.