"I'm not burying them, I'm critiquing!"- WWE veteran Jimmy Korderas defends himself after AEW backlash

Veteran WWE referee Jimmy Koderas has defended his comments about the current presentation and use of referees in AEW.

In a recent episode of his Reffin' Rant video series on Twitter, the former WWE official reputed claims he was "burying" AEW in comments he made about the promotion's referees. A guest on Busted Open Radio purportedly claimed a "head official" at AEW had said Korderas was burying the promotion with his words.

Korderas said he was simply critiquing the product as he wanted to see the company and their referees get better.

Here's what Jimmy Korderas had to say about the claims he has been burying AEW:

"Yesterday on Busted Open, they had a guest that mentioned the Head Official at AEW feels that I’m ‘burying them’ on my Reffin’ Rants here? I’m not ‘burying’ them, I am critiquing! I am calling them out for stuff that I learned over the years. I’m not trying to get myself noticed I want the product to be better because when the product is better, the business is better overall. I want them to succeed and do well! I don’t want them to fail! Be better! That’s all."

Jimmy Korderas served as a referee in WWE from 1987 to 2009, when he was released from the company. He went on to detail his life story in his book, The Three Count: My Life In Stripes as a WWE Referee.

Jimmy Korderas on AEW's use of referees

In today's #ReffinRant a quick note about RAW + I address a comment made made during an interview on #BustedOpen radio yesterday. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/dnKgnklfz0 — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) May 5, 2021

In a previous episode of his Reffin' Rant video series, Jimmy Korderas was critical of referees in AEW seemingly forgetting to offer a ten count when competitors were battling outside of the ring. These are likely the comments that were raised in the Busted Open session Korderas referred to above:

"Why don’t they just have the referees not count at all when talent is outside the ring?" Korderas said. "It seems like in almost every match there was too much time spent outside the ring. Among other things, can we come up with a distraction for a referee that makes sense?!"

