WWE veteran defends portrayal of 'Macho Man' Randy Savage after controversial documentary

Jimmy Korderas has defended the recent A&E Biography of 'Macho Man' Randy Savage after some fans were upset with the portrayal of the WWE icon.

In a recent episode of his 'Reffin' Rant' video series on Twitter, the veteran WWE referee praised the biography episode for being "very honest and open" about some of the more negative aspects of Savage's life and personality. He also said fans would have reacted badly to the episode if the producers had chosen to sugar coat the portrayal instead.

Here's what Jimmy Korderas had to say on A&E's presentation of 'Macho Man' Randy Savage:

"I’m really enjoying this series that’s going on, on A&E on Sunday nights, very well done, very well produced," Korderas said. "But there were a lot of complaints about this current one that I saw online regarding the ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage. People saying that WWE went out of their way to kind of tear down the Macho Man and stuff like that, being very negative. Look, I think the series has been very honest and open and I like that they’ve been presenting it in a truthful manner, so far."

He continued:

"People will say, “Maybe it was a little bit rough on the Macho Man” but, in my opinion, I think it was more truthful than anything. And if they didn’t tell the truth people would be complaining, “Hey! They’re sugar coating it and making everything look sweet.” So they’re in a no-win situation. But, my opinion? Go out of your way. Watch all the series. It’s so good."

Jimmy Korderas served as a referee in WWE from 1987 to 2009, when he was released by the company. He went on to detail his life story in his book, The Three Count: My Life In Stripes as a WWE Referee.

In today's #ReffinRant apparently so.e were not happy withbthe portrayal of The Macho Man Randy Savage on this week's A&E autobiography. I don't share that dislike. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/4994VYPIKL — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) May 4, 2021

The legacy of Randy Savage

Randy Savage is one of the all-time greats (Credit: WWE)

Widely regarded as one of the greatest characters and performers in the history of professional wrestling, Randy Savage was finally immortalized in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

Savage passed away in 2011 after suffering a heart attack behind the wheel of his car, which led to a crash. The incident and its aftermath are covered in-depth in A&E's biography episode.