"You're supposed to suspend disbelief!" - 22-Year WWE veteran defends The Fiend's appearance and storylines

The Fiend's new burned appearance and supernatural storylines were recently defended by Jimmy Korderas.

In a recent appearance on Wrestling Inc. Daily, the former WWE Referee said fans should "suspend disbelief" when watching The Fiend. He also praised Randy Orton's role in The Fiend's current storyline, saying The Viper is "selling" everything as he should be.

When asked for his opinion on The Fiend's WrestleMania match against Randy Orton, and the storyline surrounding it, here's what Korderas had to say:

"I’m OK with it. Yeah, people are complaining, “this is too hocus pocus.” But you know what? This is sports entertainment! You’ve got to have a little bit of everything. For example, you need a little bit of comedy, you need a little bit of seriousness, you need a little bit of outside-the-box… I don’t have an issue with it because I love the way Randy is selling this stuff. Maybe the burnt-up Fiend is a little bit over-the-top, but at the same time, eh, you’re supposed to suspend disbelief! When I go to watch Carrie or The Exorcist or something like that, am I saying, “Yeah, but something like this can’t happen in real life?” No! I’m going to be entertained! Entertain me. As long as it’s entertaining to me, I’m OK with it."

Jimmy Korderas served as a WWE Referee for 22 years from 1987 to 2009 before parting ways with the company.

Jimmy Korderas comments on Shane McMahon/Braun Strowman storyline

Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon will clash at WrestleMania (Credit: WWE)

On top of The Fiend vs. Randy Orton, Jimmy Korderas also recently gave his thoughts on the Braun Strowman/Shane McMahon feud, heading into their match at WrestleMania.

The WWE veteran said he found the whole thing "childish," going as far as to say he felt sorry for Braun Strowman, condemning WWE's treatment of the superstar:

"Another person I really feel sorry for is Braun Strowman. Here’s a guy who was billed as a monster, “Get these hands!” He gets slimed a couple of weeks ago, he gets called “stupid.” It’s just not entertaining!"

"This story is not appealing to me, at least. It’s very childish in it’s approach and it’s not working.”

