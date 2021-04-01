"I loved every minute of it!" - 22-year WWE veteran hails Christian Cage's AEW debut

Jimmy Korderas has given his opinion on Christian Cage's AEW in-ring debut. The former WWE referee was overwhelmingly positive about the match between Christian and Frankie Kazarian, which kicked off this week's AEW Dynamite.

In the latest video from his 'Reffin Rant' series, Jimmy Korderas praised Christian's efforts, saying he and his opponent Kazarian "told a hell of a story." Korderas said he also hopes the young talent at AEW will pick Christian's brain, given he is one of the most respected in-ring technicians in the industry.

Here's what Korderas had to say about Christian Cage vs. Frankie Kazarian from this week's AEW Dynamite:

"They showed you how old school and new school could mend together and tell great stories. Both guys were awesome, they were on-point. They began the match, they started off, they escalated it, they grew and grew. They told a hell of a story. They sold well. Everything was awesome. I’m not saying there isn’t room for, let’s say, a spot-fest match or something like that, on the card as well. But they showed you that, when this business is done right, you get people engaged. The crowd was engaged, people were engaged, I was engaged. I loved every minute of it! I hope the young talent at AEW picks Jay’s (Christian’s) brain and learns from it. Guys, hats off to you!"

Jimmy Korderas served as a WWE referee for 22 years from 1987 to 2009, when he left the company.

Jimmy Korderas' thoughts on the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 37

In today's #ReffinRant 7yrs EH? Thanks Christian & Kaz for showing us that old school & new school can co-exist in 2021. Bravo gents. 👏👏 #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/pKIHkJVOKa — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) April 1, 2021

A passionate follower of wrestling away from his work, Jimmy Korderas also recently praised the decision by WWE to turn the Universal title match at WrestleMania 37 into a triple threat contest. As we now know, Roman Reigns will face both Edge and Daniel Bryan at The Show of Shows.

Korderas said the move was ideal because it offered the stars involved "a lot more options" for the eventual finish, depending on the desired outcome.

Advertisement

"You can find a creative way to keep the title on Roman Reigns. Either that, or if you’re going to take the title off of Roman Reigns, again, he doesn’t have to be the one who’s pinned. There’s a lot more options here and, with the three guys involved, I’m anticipating a very good match."

What do you make of Jimmy Korderas' comments? Did you enjoy Christian Cage vs. Frankie Kazarian? Let us know in the comments section below.