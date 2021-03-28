"Normally I'm not a fan" - WWE veteran reacts to Roman Reigns/Edge/Daniel Bryan triple threat announcement

Jimmy Korderas has given his take on the recently-announced triple threat match between Roman Reigns, Edge and Daniel Bryan.

Speaking on Wrestling Inc. Daily, the former WWE official said he was "normally not a fan" of triple threat championship matches. However, Korderas said this particular build was telling "a nice story." Korderas also highlighted the numerous ways the participants could protect Roman Reigns should he retain the Universal Championship, or potentially lose it, at WrestleMania.

"Normally I’m not a fan of three-way matches for the main titles, especially at your biggest show of the year, but this one is telling a nice story. It also is making it possible that Roman Reigns can come out of this because… Right now, let’s put it this way. He’s in his sweet spot right now. He is hitting on all cylinders. He is on fire. How do you keep the title on him without hurting Edge or Daniel Bryan? Insert Daniel Bryan into the mix. You know it’s going to improve the match, because now you’ve got three guys who can go and tell a hell of a story. And you can find a creative way to keep the title on Roman Reigns. Either that, or if you’re going to take the title off of Roman Reigns, again, he doesn’t have to be the one who’s pinned. There’s a lot more options here and, with the three guys involved, I’m anticipating a very good match."

In today's #ReffinRant ending the week on a positive note re: changes to TV wrestling. Good for wrestling fans, maybe not so much for spouses. Have a good weekend. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/ry0c1La0Is — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) March 26, 2021

Jimmy Korderas served as a WWE Referee between 1987 and 2009.

Jimmy Korderas on whether or not Roman Reigns should retain the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37

Roman Reigns in WWE

During his appearance on Wrestling Inc. Daily, Jimmy Korderas also made it clear that he believes Roman Reigns should retain the Universal Championship at WrestleMania. When asked if Reigns should retain the title, he said:

"For right now, yes. I just think he’s hitting on all cylinders and it’s not the time for him to lose, in my opinion, (he's) not ready to lose the title and go into ballistic mode."

