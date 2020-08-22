RETRIBUTION has been on WWE television for a few weeks now and according to a general consensus, it looks like the angle just isn't working so far.

Legendary WWE referee Jimmy Korderas was on WrestlingInc Daily recently and opened up about RETRIBUTION. Korderas said that the angle could be saved by the big reveal at the end:

I'm not digging really this presentation of them so far because first of all, to me, they look like a bunch of young fellas just trying to get some attention for lack of a better term. But at the same time, it all depends on the big reveal. I'm gonna reserve judgment until the big reveal because if the big reveal is not something that makes me go holy, you know what, then it's a big disappointment. It has to be something big, and if it's not something big, oh boy. H/T: WINC

Jimmy Korderas on how he would have booked the Retribution angle

The legendary WWE referee then opened up about how he would have booked the RETRIBUTION angle if he was in charge. Korderas said that if it was possible, he would have brought back some of the Superstars who were released from the WWE in April. He said that having some of those previously released WWE Superstars involved would help the RETRIBUTION angle get over as a bigger deal:

If it's possibly the COVID releases, the releases back in April, if it's a bunch of those guys who are fighting back and saying, 'hey, we got let go unfairly. We weren't given a fair chance,' depending, again, on who the people are, I'm cool with that. But I would like it to be maybe those guys led by somebody currently on the roster, a big name or something like that. But again, it better be a big deal. That's all I gotta say. It's got to be a big deal. H/T: WINC

Jimmy Korderas is one of the well-known referees in WWE history. He had a 22-year stint with WWE between 1987 and 2009.

