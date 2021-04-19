22-Year WWE veteran says Cesaro needs to improve his promo skills - "Let's see some more talking, please!"

Jimmy Korderas has said he would like to see Cesaro improve on his promo skills.

In the latest video of his 'Reffin Rant' series, the former WWE referee was full of praise for the Swiss Superman, given his recent impressive performance against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.

However, Korderas also said he'd like to see Cesaro elevate his work on the microphone, as well as meshing his promos with a solid character.

Here's what Jimmy Korderas had to say about Cesaro:

"Cesaro. Big win at WrestleMania. Looks like he’s gonna be in a prominent program. Still with Seth Rollins, a little bit married to him, but also with Roman Reigns. I like that Roman Reigns left the ring on him before he had the opportunity to address him, but at the same time, it didn’t allow Cesaro to show a little more personality with the promos and stuff like that. Because if there’s any part of his game that I want to see elevated, it is his promo work. In the ring, there are few if any better than Cesaro. But he needs to mesh that with a good character and be able to speak, kind of like others who are in that prominent role. So, Cesaro? Let’s see some more talking, please!"

In t #ReffinRant I'm happy for Cesaro & his "spot" on SD but here's what I'd like to see from the Swiss Superman going forward. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/ZNvxE0ciOO — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) April 19, 2021

Cesaro has been on a hot-streak as of late, thanks to his great in-ring performances and entertaining rivalry against Seth Rollins. The coffee-loving superstar has also begun incorporating the use of his Swing move to great effect.

Jimmy Korderas served as a WWE referee from 1987 until his release from the company in 2009.

Cesaro showed flashes of great microphone skills on Talking Smack

Cesaro cutting a passionate promo on #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/faWI3YdNN3 — Pfizer Banks 💉 (@TheNextBlGThing) February 13, 2021

Advertisement

While he has mostly avoided the microphone during his career, the WWE Universe saw flashes of Cesaro's potential in a hard-hitting promo he gave on Talking Smack a few weeks ago.

Cesaro used elements from his own personal history, as well as his history in WWE, to make him appear as a sympathetic character and relatable hero. However, he has not been fully able to show this kind of spoken ability on an episode of SmackDown.

Hopefully, WWE fans will get to hear more of what the King of Swing has to say in the near future.