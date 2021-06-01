Jimmy Smith comments on his first night at the WWE RAW announce table

Jimmy Smith was the latest addition to WWE RAW's broadcast team. The former UFC commentator joined the RAW announcers table in the midst of a couple of WWE releases, which ncluded fellow commentators Adnan Virk and Tom Phillips.

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW saw some of WWE's top talent in the ring, including the likes of Charlotte Flair, Kofi Kingston, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton.

This was Jimmy Smith's first time at the announce desk doing play-by-play calls for Monday Night RAW.

From a performance perspective, Smith did a great job. This being his first time calling a pro-wrestling match. If you were to compare him to former announcer Adnan Virk, it certainly is an upgrade.

Smith himself commented on his first night via Twitter, stating he tried his best and even giving credit to Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston for their amazing match.

"Had a blast at #WWERaw tonight! Amazing match between @DMcIntyreWWE and @TrueKofi! Tried my best to give it the energy it deserved." said Jimmy Smith

Jimmy Smith looks like a lock for the RAW announce team. Hopefully he has a long and fruitful career as part of Monday Night RAW, alongside Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

Bobby Lashley's opponent for Hell in a Cell was confirmed on tonight's RAW

Tonight's main event on Monday Night RAW saw Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston go head-to-head in order to decide who will be the No.1 contender for the WWE Championship.

The match was one to watch, as both men left it all in the ring. However, it was The Scottish Warrior who came out on top as he hit Kofi Kingston mid-air with a Claymore to seal the victory.

This means that McIntyre will challenge Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell for the WWE Championship.

This will be Drew McIntyre's second attempt at The All Mighty since he lost the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber. The WWE Universe can expect a couple of confrontations between these two men on RAW, leading up to Hell in a Cell in order to build on the storyline.

Who do you think will come out on top at Hell in a Cell? Which other WWE Superstar would you like to see challenge Bobby Lashley? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

