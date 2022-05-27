"The place went nuts" - WWE announcer recalls the reaction to Cody Rhodes' return at WrestleMania

WWE RAW announcer Jimmy Smith recently spoke about the fan reaction to Cody Rhodes's return at WrestleMania.

The American Nightmare set foot in WWE at WrestleMania after six long years. He came out to a rousing reception at the AT&T Stadium as the mystery opponent for Seth Rollins. Rhodes took down his adversary after three Cross Rhodes to claim the win in a hard-fought battle.

Smith was on The Universal Wrestling Podcast this week and the WWE RAW announcer spoke about his favorite moments from WrestleMania. He also spoke at length about Cody's return. He detailed that both Rhodes and Rollins soaked in all the energy from the fans and created an unforgettable moment.

Here's what Smith had to say:

"Match-wise, I thought Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch had a classic. I thought they had an amazing match. Not only the match but the intro of Cody Rhodes was amazing. The place went nuts and Cody played it so well where it was appreciative but still had that humility. Seth Rollins was dancing around and eating all that up like a parasite. They played it so well. That's what makes it amazing. It's what they put into it." (From 17:20 - 17:58)

Cody Rhodes will battle Seth Rollins again at Hell In A Cell

The thrilling trilogy between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will culminate at Hell In A Cell on June 5th. After the American Nighmare beat Rollins decisively in their previous encounters, the former Shield member made it a point to humiliate him.

The Visionary mounted a vicious attack on Rhodes on the May 9th episode of RAW, costing him a chance to win the United States Championship. After this incident, the mutual respect between the two stars quickly diminished and was replaced by a deep seated animosity for each other.

Will Cody Rhodes vanquish his opponent once and for all inside the hellish structure? Or will The Visionary pull a fast one over the second generation superstar? Fans won't have to wait much longer, as Hell In A Cell takes place a week from this Sunday.

