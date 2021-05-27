Jimmy Smith reacts to being confirmed as WWE RAW's new play-by-play commentator

WWE announced on Wednesday that they had hired former MMA fighter Jimmy Smith to join their RAW commentary team to replace the outgoing Adnan Virk.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Jimmy Smith revealed that WWE officials had liked his work and that he couldn't wait to get down to business on Monday nights.

Jimmy Smith grew up as a wrestling fan, following the likes of Bruiser Brody and "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig.

He realizes perfectly well that he is stepping into a new-look professional wrestling world, but he is eagerly looking forward to getting started.

Here's what Jimmy Smith had to say about his new WWE job:

"Hey guys, well it's been a busy day. Apparently WWE liked my work so far. I know I'm stepping into a new world (I WAS a Mr. Perfect and Bruiser Brody fanatic however) but know I'll do everything I can to honor the athletes and fans. Watch Monday and judge my work for yourself."

Hey guys, well it’s been a busy day😳. Apparently @WWE liked my work so far. I know I’m stepping into a new world (I WAS a Mr. Perfect and Bruiser Brody fanatic however) but know I’ll do everything I can to honor the athletes and fans. Watch Monday and judge my work for yourself — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) May 26, 2021

Jimmy Smith will replace Adnan Virk on RAW

Adnan Virk parted ways with the WWE just weeks after being brought on board as the lead play-by-play commentator. Virk's abrupt departure meant that WWE needed to hire a new face, and Jimmy Smith's name came out of left field.

Smith is a former mixed martial artist who has a record of five wins and one loss. He gave up a career in MMA to focus his attention on broadcasting and analysis. Smith has worked as a pundit, host, and commentator for various popular organizations such as the UFC, Bellator Invicta FC, and more.

In a statement on Wednesday, WWE announced that Jimmy Smith would debut as their play-by-play voice for Monday Night RAW on May 31.

"WWE today announced that Jimmy Smith would debut as the play-by-play voice for Monday Night RAW," WWE said in a statement. "Recently, Smith served as an analyst for NXT, where he hosted NXT TakeOver pre-show panels and worked on special projects for the black-and-gold brand.

"He is also the daily host of SiriusXM's "Unlocking the Cage" and was the host of "American Ninja Warrior" on G4. Smith will be joined at ringside for every Monday Night Raw by analysts Corey Graves and Byron Saxton," WWE stated.

WWE today announced that @jimmysmithmma will debut as the play-by-play voice for #WWERaw starting this Monday, May 31 at 8/7c on @USA_Network.https://t.co/8mUWqEkv4X — WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2021

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Jimmy Smith nothing but the best for his next chapter.