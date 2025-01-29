Jimmy Uso breaks character to send a three-word message to Jacob Fatu

Jimmy Uso broke character to send a message to his family member and on-screen rival Jacob Fatu. Uso and Fatu feuded during The Bloodline's recent storyline with The OG Bloodline.

The feud between the two groups has been put to a halt after Roman Reigns' win over Solo Sikoa in The Tribal Combat. The Street Champion was also unsuccessful in leading his faction to victory over The OG Bloodline in the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series.

On Instagram, Jimmy reacted to Fatu's interview in which he discussed watching The Usos and Tamina during the early stages of their WWE careers. Big Jim sent a three-word message to The Samoan Werewolf.

"God is everything," wrote Jimmy.

Check out a screenshot of Jimmy's Instagram story:

Roman Reigns spoke highly of Jimmy Uso

Roman Reigns highly praised Jimmy Uso, claiming he is the biggest entertainer in the family. The OTC also described his cousin as a "social butterfly."

Speaking in an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Reigns stated:

"I think Jim is by far the funniest of all of us. He’s our true entertainer. He’s the super positive one who’s always… he’s like a social butterfly. There’d be times way back in the day we’d be in a bar or something, and me and Jey keeping to ourselves and then like, ‘Where’s your brother at?’ Look around and you see Jim over there making best friends. Nobody makes best friends like Jim,"

The OG Bloodline members are focused on their own storylines and feuds since the faction's victory in the Men's WarGames Match. Jimmy Uso was in action against Carmelo Hayes and Kevin Owens on SmackDown and has been featured more as a singles wrestler.

Meanwhile, his brother Jey Uso was recently unsuccessful in his quest to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, as he lost to Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event.

