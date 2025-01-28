Roman Reigns claims Bloodline star is a "social butterfly"

Roman Reigns recently opened up about a member of The Bloodline and claimed that he was the most entertaining member of the group. Reigns will compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match this Saturday night.

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling, The Head of the Table named Jimmy Uso as the funniest member of The Bloodline. Reigns also referred to his stablemate as a social butterfly and noted that he would make friends with strangers at the bar.

"I think Jim is by far the funniest of all of us. He’s our true entertainer. He’s the super positive one who’s always… he’s like a social butterfly. There’d be times way back in the day we’d be in a bar or something, and me and Jey keeping to ourselves and then like, ‘Where’s your brother at?’ Look around and you see Jim over there making best friends. Nobody makes best friends like Jim," he said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Roman Reigns has not been seen since his victory over Solo Sikoa in the Tribal Combat earlier this month on WWE RAW. Paul Heyman revealed during last night's episode of the red brand that the 39-year-old will be the cover athlete for WWE 2K25 this year.

Bill Apter predicts Roman Reigns will become Undisputed WWE Champion again

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently predicted that Roman Reigns would win the Undisputed WWE Championship again.

During an episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, Apter commented on the possibility of Reigns becoming champion again down the line. The veteran noted that wrestling fans want the leader of The Bloodline back in the title scene.

"Yeah, I think he will. I think he will. I don't think he's done with the title situation. I definitely think we'll see him with the belt again, a major belt. Can't tell you when, right? But I think it will happen. Fans want him back in that position," Apter said.

Cody Rhodes dethroned Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL and is still the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. It will be fascinating to see who wins the Men's Royal Rumble match on February 1.

