Roman Reigns to win the 2025 Royal Rumble Match following potential hint? Chances explored

Roman Reigns started the year strongly as he defeated Solo Sikoa at RAW’s debut episode on Netflix, recaptured his Ula Fala, and became the undisputed Tribal Chief. After his prominent win, Paul Heyman announced that the OTC would officially enter the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble match.

The Original Tribal Chief’s participation in the Men’s Rumble match this year has certainly raised the stakes. Reigns is among the top names for winning the 2025 Royal Rumble bout. A recent hint has subtly confirmed that Roman Reigns might win this year’s Rumble.

The latest episode of RAW featured Paul Heyman revealing the OTC as the official cover superstar for WWE 2K25, the next iteration of the WWE games. Reigns being the cover star could be seen as a major hint that he might win this year’s Men's Royal Rumble match.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

This is what went down last year when Cody Rhodes was announced as the cover star for WWE 2K24. He ended up winning the Royal Rumble and then won the title, defeating Roman Reigns. With Triple H’s creative direction, history might just repeat itself.

Under Triple H’s leadership, WWE has worked much more closely with sponsors than before. 2K Games is a major sponsor of the Stamford-based promotion. They need a star with great momentum around the release to promote their game, which could eventually enhance their business.

That said, the proposed angle is speculative, and it remains to be seen whether Roman will be the last man in the ring at the 2025 Royal Rumble, pointing at the WrestleMania 41 logo.

Roman Reigns breaks silence on facing The Rock at WrestleMania 41

There was anticipation about Reigns facing The Rock this year at WrestleMania 41. However, The Rock turned babyface and acknowledged Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief during his appearance on RAW's Netflix debut, putting a question mark over their much-awaited 'Mania match.

During a post-show press conference, Roman Reigns interacted with media outlets, where he was asked about his dream match against The Rock at WrestleMania 41.

“I don’t have to tease anything here. You guys do it for us. We’re just gonna let the internet do its thing. That would just defeat the whole purpose of this. The internet won’t do its thing if I said yes or no. So, we’ll see," said Reigns.

Fans are days away from Royal Rumble 2024, and all eyes will be on Reigns. It will be interesting to see if he secures his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback