  Jimmy Uso cannot contain himself after Naomi breaks the internet

Jimmy Uso cannot contain himself after Naomi breaks the internet

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 14, 2025 12:41 GMT
Naomi is a former Women
Naomi is a former Women's World Champion

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso recently took to social media to send a message after his wife, Naomi, broke the internet with her gorgeous picture. The Glow is currently absent from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming.

On the August 18, 2025, edition of RAW, Naomi announced her pregnancy, revealing that she and her husband, Jimmy Uso, were expecting their first child. Following this announcement, The Glow vacated the Women's World Championship, but promised that she would return in the future to reclaim the gold. WWE later announced that IYO SKY would take on Stephanie Vaquer to determine the new Women's World Champion at Wrestlepalooza.

Amid her absence from WWE TV, Naomi uploaded some gorgeous photos on her Instagram handle from her appearance at The Bomb Fashion Show. She broke the internet as her post received a massive number of likes and comments. Later, Jimmy Uso uploaded one of her pictures on his Instagram handle. In his post's caption, Big Jim couldn't stop gushing over his wife.

"Mm… mmm.mmmmmMm🤤 @trinity_fatu. God is great!" he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Naomi wants her biggest WWE rival to babysit her child

Naomi has been in a heated feud with her former friend turned foe, Jade Cargill, for quite some time. The two have faced each other on several occasions this year. Although The Storm is one of her biggest rivals in WWE at the moment, The Glow still wants to make up with Cargill for a major reason.

Jade recently took to Instagram to post a series of photos, which caught the former Women's World Champion's attention, and she left a comment on it. The real-life Bloodline star wrote that she wanted to mend things with her former friend, as she might need the latter to babysit her child.

"I think I want to make up now, I might need you to babysit 😁," she wrote.

It remains to be seen who will become the new Women's World Champion between IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer at Wrestlepalooza amid The Glow's absence.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
