Jimmy Uso cannot contain himself after Naomi breaks the internet

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso recently took to social media to send a message after his wife, Naomi, broke the internet with her gorgeous picture. The Glow is currently absent from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming.On the August 18, 2025, edition of RAW, Naomi announced her pregnancy, revealing that she and her husband, Jimmy Uso, were expecting their first child. Following this announcement, The Glow vacated the Women's World Championship, but promised that she would return in the future to reclaim the gold. WWE later announced that IYO SKY would take on Stephanie Vaquer to determine the new Women's World Champion at Wrestlepalooza.Amid her absence from WWE TV, Naomi uploaded some gorgeous photos on her Instagram handle from her appearance at The Bomb Fashion Show. She broke the internet as her post received a massive number of likes and comments. Later, Jimmy Uso uploaded one of her pictures on his Instagram handle. In his post's caption, Big Jim couldn't stop gushing over his wife.&quot;Mm… mmm.mmmmmMm🤤 @trinity_fatu. God is great!&quot; he wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNaomi wants her biggest WWE rival to babysit her childNaomi has been in a heated feud with her former friend turned foe, Jade Cargill, for quite some time. The two have faced each other on several occasions this year. Although The Storm is one of her biggest rivals in WWE at the moment, The Glow still wants to make up with Cargill for a major reason. Jade recently took to Instagram to post a series of photos, which caught the former Women's World Champion's attention, and she left a comment on it. The real-life Bloodline star wrote that she wanted to mend things with her former friend, as she might need the latter to babysit her child.&quot;I think I want to make up now, I might need you to babysit 😁,&quot; she wrote.It remains to be seen who will become the new Women's World Champion between IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer at Wrestlepalooza amid The Glow's absence.