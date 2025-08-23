  • home icon
  Naomi wants to be friends with Jade Cargill again for surprising non-WWE reason

Naomi wants to be friends with Jade Cargill again for surprising non-WWE reason

By Divesh Merani
Modified Aug 23, 2025 07:53 GMT
Naomi &amp; Jade Cargill (Image via WWE.com)
Naomi & Jade Cargill (Image via: WWE.com)

WWE Superstar Naomi will not be seen on television for the next year after the announcement that she is pregnant with her and Jimmy Uso's first child together. With that in mind, it looks like she is intent on squashing her ongoing issues with various superstars. Among them is her well-documented beef with Jade Cargill.

The two were locked in an intense rivalry on WWE SmackDown over the past few months. The former Women's World Champion has now said she thinks she wants to make up with The Storm. This was completely in character, as their hatred for each other was purely on-screen, and there is no need to "make up."

Jade Cargill took to her official Instagram handle, following last night's SmackDown, to post a bunch of photos from Dublin. Naomi commented on the post, stating that they should make up because she might want the former AEW star to babysit her child, referencing her pregnancy.

"I think I want to make up now, I might need you to babysit 😁," she wrote.

Image via @jadecargill on Instagram
Image via @jadecargill on Instagram

It remains to be seen just how much of an effect Naomi's pregnancy will eventually have on her on-screen relationships with various superstars. While she is a dastardly villain on television, the veteran is among the most beloved people backstage in WWE.

Naomi's WWE feud with Jade Cargill was intense

Jade Cargill can be excused for not being willing to forgive Naomi in storyline, given what happened between them. The veteran betrayed her by pushing her off a platform onto a car windshield in an off-camera incident. The Storm was off WWE television for months, returning ahead of WrestleMania 41.

After revealing the real-life Bloodline member as her mystery attacker, Cargill defeated her at WrestleMania 41. The two were at odds for months, with their issue culminating in a brutal No Holds Barred Match at the all-women's premium live event, Evolution.

The former AEW star won the match, but Naomi got the last laugh. She cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and won the Women's World Championship that same night. Jade Cargill herself had a shot at the WWE Women's Title at SummerSlam, but lost to Tiffany Stratton.

And while her run was ultimately cut short by pregnancy, The Glow did manage to have a bunch of career highlights over the past few months.

Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.

Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product.

