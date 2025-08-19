  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Naomi
  • Becky Lynch, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Bayley, Rhea Ripley, & Others React After Naomi Gives Up Women's Title and Announces Pregnancy

Becky Lynch, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Bayley, Rhea Ripley, & Others React After Naomi Gives Up Women's Title and Announces Pregnancy

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 19, 2025 03:45 GMT
The stars have reacted to the news (Credit: WWE RAW &amp; WWE.com)
The stars have reacted to the news (Credit: WWE RAW on Netflix & WWE.com)

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and many other stars have sent messages to Naomi and Jimmy Uso. The couple announced that they are having a baby, with the Women's World Champion's pregnancy being revealed on RAW. The Glow also had to relinquish the Women's World Championship as a result.

Ad

Naomi revealed that she was pregnant on RAW tonight, and the wishes and congratulations have started pouring in for the star. Unfortunately, this also meant that the star was giving up her title as she'd be going on maternity leave.

On X, Stephanie McMahon shared the moment when the news was broken on her podcast. She congratulated Naomi and Jimmy Uso, letting them know that she was happy for them. She went on to ask fans to listen to the newest part of the story on her podcast, which takes place after RAW ends.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"CONGRATULATIONS @TheTrinity_Fatu and Jimmy @WWEUsos!!!!!!! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Hear the newest part of their story tonight wherever you get your podcasts! #WhatsYourStory @WWE @Fanatics @EGxo."
Ad

Several WWE stars and legends have sent messages of congratulations to Naomi and Big Jim. Bully Ray sent a congratulatory message, saying "Uncle Bully" was happy for them.

Ad

Becky Lynch decided to stay in character and crack a joke about how it was irresponsible to become pregnant as the champion. This was a cheeky reference to when she was a champion and had to relinquish her title following her own pregnancy.

Ad

Bayley was happy for them, thanking Jimmy Uso, following the advice of the Women's World Champion, also in character.

Ad

Others, like Cathy Kelley and Mia Yim, all wished The Glow the best. While Kofi Kingston told Adam Pearce to get out of the ring, continuing his in-character vendetta with the RAW General Manager, referring to how Naomi kicked him out.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

WWE CCO Triple H wished them when they got to the back as well, congratulating the star and Jimmy Uso on the happy news.

"Couldn’t be happier for @TheTrinity_Fatu & Jimmy @WWEUsos! Some things matter more than championships. #WWERaw," he wrote.
Ad

Triple H's Booking Has Seen Naomi Make An Impossible Run as A Heel in WWE

While for most parts of her WWE career, the former Women's World Champion has been stuck as a babyface in the mid-card, her turn on Jade Cargill made her stand out from the crowd.

Triple H is in charge of creative and presumably was the one creating this story as well, as she ended up creating moment after moment as the best heel character in WWE at this time.

When she returns, it remains to be seen how Triple H will book her.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications