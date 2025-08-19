Becky Lynch, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Bayley, Rhea Ripley, & Others React After Naomi Gives Up Women's Title and Announces Pregnancy

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and many other stars have sent messages to Naomi and Jimmy Uso. The couple announced that they are having a baby, with the Women's World Champion's pregnancy being revealed on RAW. The Glow also had to relinquish the Women's World Championship as a result.Naomi revealed that she was pregnant on RAW tonight, and the wishes and congratulations have started pouring in for the star. Unfortunately, this also meant that the star was giving up her title as she'd be going on maternity leave.On X, Stephanie McMahon shared the moment when the news was broken on her podcast. She congratulated Naomi and Jimmy Uso, letting them know that she was happy for them. She went on to ask fans to listen to the newest part of the story on her podcast, which takes place after RAW ends.&quot;CONGRATULATIONS @TheTrinity_Fatu and Jimmy @WWEUsos!!!!!!! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Hear the newest part of their story tonight wherever you get your podcasts! #WhatsYourStory @WWE @Fanatics @EGxo.&quot;Several WWE stars and legends have sent messages of congratulations to Naomi and Big Jim. Bully Ray sent a congratulatory message, saying &quot;Uncle Bully&quot; was happy for them.Bully Ray @bullyray5150LINKCONGRATS to BIG JIM and Naomi @WWEUsos @TheTrinity_Fatu Uncle Bully is happy for you both. 🤓🙏🏽 #WWERaw @BustedOpenRadioBecky Lynch decided to stay in character and crack a joke about how it was irresponsible to become pregnant as the champion. This was a cheeky reference to when she was a champion and had to relinquish her title following her own pregnancy.Rebecca Quin @BeckyLynchWWELINKHow irresponsible getting pregnant as a champion.Bayley was happy for them, thanking Jimmy Uso, following the advice of the Women's World Champion, also in character.Bayley @itsBayleyWWELINKTHANK YOU, BIG JIM HAHAHAHAAHOthers, like Cathy Kelley and Mia Yim, all wished The Glow the best. While Kofi Kingston told Adam Pearce to get out of the ring, continuing his in-character vendetta with the RAW General Manager, referring to how Naomi kicked him out.RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWELINK#BabyUce ❤️Cathy Kelley @catherinekelleyLINK!!!!! BABY USO 🥹🥹 so happy for you @TheTrinity_Fatu @WWEUsos. @ScrapDaddyAP wasn’t ready for the pregnancy hormones 😭Michin 미친 @MiaYimLINKSo happy for you @TheTrinity_Fatu !!!! 🥹🥹 #WWERawKofi Kingston @TrueKofiLINKThat’s right @ScrapDaddyAP! ‘Cho bald a** up outta there!WWE CCO Triple H wished them when they got to the back as well, congratulating the star and Jimmy Uso on the happy news.&quot;Couldn’t be happier for @TheTrinity_Fatu &amp; Jimmy @WWEUsos! Some things matter more than championships. #WWERaw,&quot; he wrote.Triple H @TripleHLINKCouldn’t be happier for @TheTrinity_Fatu &amp;amp;amp; Jimmy @WWEUsos! Some things matter more than championships. #WWERawTriple H's Booking Has Seen Naomi Make An Impossible Run as A Heel in WWEWhile for most parts of her WWE career, the former Women's World Champion has been stuck as a babyface in the mid-card, her turn on Jade Cargill made her stand out from the crowd.Triple H is in charge of creative and presumably was the one creating this story as well, as she ended up creating moment after moment as the best heel character in WWE at this time.When she returns, it remains to be seen how Triple H will book her.