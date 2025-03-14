  • home icon
Does Naomi hate Jade Cargill in real life? Likely truth revealed

By Ankit Singh
Modified Mar 14, 2025 14:51 GMT
Jade Cargill attacked Naomi at the 2025 Elimination Chamber [Image Credits: WWE's official X account]

WWE Superstars Jade Cargill and Naomi are locked in a feud with the latter at the receiving end of the punishment. While taking responsibility for the ambush on The Storm back in November 2024, The Glow said that she hated how close Cargill was to Bianca Belair. But does this hate transcend into real life? Read on to find out.

Speaking in a segment on last week’s episode of SmackDown, Naomi alleged that Jade Cargill was freeloading on the fruits of Belair’s labor. She highlighted that she tried to cheer for the former two-time Women’s Tag Team Champions, but hated being on the sidelines and fighting her matches alone.

However, before Cargill and Belair became champions, they made a great team alongside Naomi. Heralded as the ‘Big Three’ by the commentators, the trio joined hands to defeat Damage CTRL’s Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dokota Kai in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania XL.

Additionally, The Storm and The Glow follow each other on social media and have been supportive of each other’s careers in their posts and interviews. Thus, their current feud is part of a storyline and doesn’t have any semblance with their real life relationship.

Jade Cargill considers Naomi a motherly figure in the WWE women’s locker room

Jade Cargill made her WWE debut at the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble match. This was the same night when Naomi made her return to the Stamford-based promotion after working in TNA for some time. The duo had quickly gelled together and in an interview with Casual Conversations with The Classic, she said that The Glow was naturally a ‘mother’ to everyone in the women’s division.

The former AEW star highlighted that Naomi has always made time to guide her on both professional and personal matters. The Storm appreciated how the two-time WWE Women’s Champion never hesitated from working with her and even staying up till 3:00 AM at times. Jade Cargill also added that the veteran’s 15 years of experience always reflected in her words.

Now, the two former allies have turned on each other while Bianca Belair is unable to pick sides. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead in this feud between The Storm and The Glow.

Edited by Ken Cameron
