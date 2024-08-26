Jade Cargill reveals 36-year-old star is like a "mother" in WWE

Jade Cargill received a huge welcome from the WWE Universe after her AEW exit. Initially, it was a mystery as to which brand The Storm would wrestle in. However, she is a beloved babyface on the SmackDown brand. While Cargill is a seasoned pro wrestler herself, she recently revealed that she has learned a lot from her new teammates.

Jade Cargill is the tag team partner of Bianca Belair, with whom she has already become a one-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. The addition of Naomi to this mix led to the trio of women being called The Big Three. In a recent interview with Casual Conversations with The Classic, Cargill noted that The Glow is like a 'mother' to everyone in the locker room.

The Storm stated that the veteran of 15 years is always available to guide her on both professional and personal matters. She also noted that Naomi has stayed up late till 3:00 AM multiple times for some important advice sessions. Cargill also noted that she has also learned a lot of things from her teammate Bianca Belair.

"I've learned from Bianca how to coexist… We're both usually on a solo run, so I've been able to be selfless. She's been able to be selfless, and just working with one another and listening for one another and what they want and their desires in the match. That's one thing I've learned is patience and she's learned patience as well, because we're so used to doing our own thing," said Jade Cargill. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

The trio recently secured a big victory ahead of Bash in Berlin to bolster their confidence before a major title match.

Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi hit The Unholy Union and Blair Davenport with an equalizer

This week on SmackDown, the team of Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Noami faced Isla Dawn, Alba Fyre, and Blair Davenport in a six-woman tag team bout. Both teams have fought hard to gain a psychological upper hand ahead of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match on August 31, 2024.

However, despite the efforts of the UK trio, the babyface team eventually prevailed. Moreover, The Storm especially shone in the match.

Cargill displayed her monstrous strength as she tossed and slammed her opponents around in the ring. While she handled the hard-hitting, her beacon of guidance, Naomi, finished the match by landing a Split-legged Moonsault on her rival Blair Davenport.

Following the victory, a confident Jade Cargill also sent a message to the WWE Universe, letting them know she was ready for The Unholy Union in Berlin. It would be interesting to see how the reigning champions recover from this loss and defend their titles after creating an upset at Clash at the Castle.

