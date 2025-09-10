  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Jimmy Uso forced to break character after giving Paul Heyman a new name on RAW

Jimmy Uso forced to break character after giving Paul Heyman a new name on RAW

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 10, 2025 20:04 GMT
This was a shock (image via WWE)
This was a shock (image via WWE)

Jimmy Uso reunited with his brother this past week on WWE RAW and it was clear that the two brothers were happy to be back in the ring together.

Ad

The Usos kicked off RAW and were interupted by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, who will oppose them at Wrestlepalooza in less than two weeks time. As they cut a promo against The Vision, Jimmy Uso handed Paul Heyman a new nickname where he refered to him as The Orca, rather than The Oracle, which has become his name as a member of The Vision.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jey Uso didn't miss a beat when he responded with "he's built like one." This comment left Jimmy unable to prevent himself from giggling, which then took him several moments to compose himself and continue his promo.

It has been a while since The Usos have been on the same page, but it's clear that the two brothers are happiest when they are together and it seems that it could be a problem for The Vision.

Ad

Jimmy Uso reunited with his brother Jey last week on WWE RAW

Jey Uso has had some issues with The Vision for several weeks, but finally it appeared as though Jimmy had made the move over to RAW to help his brother after Roman Reigns was hospitalised.

Reigns is expected to be out of action for several weeks, which has allowed The Usos to come back together to try to exact some revenge for their family. It seems that Jey showed a number of traits similar to Reigns this week on RAW, which included attacking LA Knight.

It's unclear if Jey Uso is a face or heel at this point, but it seems that he trusts no one outside of his twin brother, which could become a problem for both men.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications