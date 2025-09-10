Jimmy Uso forced to break character after giving Paul Heyman a new name on RAW

Jimmy Uso reunited with his brother this past week on WWE RAW and it was clear that the two brothers were happy to be back in the ring together. The Usos kicked off RAW and were interupted by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, who will oppose them at Wrestlepalooza in less than two weeks time. As they cut a promo against The Vision, Jimmy Uso handed Paul Heyman a new nickname where he refered to him as The Orca, rather than The Oracle, which has become his name as a member of The Vision. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJey Uso didn't miss a beat when he responded with &quot;he's built like one.&quot; This comment left Jimmy unable to prevent himself from giggling, which then took him several moments to compose himself and continue his promo. It has been a while since The Usos have been on the same page, but it's clear that the two brothers are happiest when they are together and it seems that it could be a problem for The Vision. Jimmy Uso reunited with his brother Jey last week on WWE RAWJey Uso has had some issues with The Vision for several weeks, but finally it appeared as though Jimmy had made the move over to RAW to help his brother after Roman Reigns was hospitalised. Reigns is expected to be out of action for several weeks, which has allowed The Usos to come back together to try to exact some revenge for their family. It seems that Jey showed a number of traits similar to Reigns this week on RAW, which included attacking LA Knight. It's unclear if Jey Uso is a face or heel at this point, but it seems that he trusts no one outside of his twin brother, which could become a problem for both men.