Jimmy Uso gets surprising new WWE tag team partner; pays tribute to his brother with victory

Jimmy Uso and his brother Jey have dominated the WWE tag team division for more than a decade. Even with their recent issues, the two stars still remain close.

Until SmackDown this week, Jimmy Uso had never won a televised tag match with a non-family member, but he has formed a team with Damian Priest following his move over to SmackDown.

It seems that Priest isn't the only star with issues with The New Bloodline, since The Monster of All Monsters backed up Uso during WWE's recent trip to Belfast, Ireland.

Jimmy Uso and Braun Strowman were able to come out on top against Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu as part of last night's show, with Uso paying tribute to his brother with a Yeet before landing the winning Splash.

Jey is set to main event WrestleMania against Gunther next month, while his brother Jimmy's road to WrestleMania could be a little less straightforward since he remains in a feud with The New Bloodline and could be part of a tag team match with Damian Priest and Braun Strowman.

What's next for Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown?

Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu appear to be heading towards their own collision at WrestleMania 41 and now that there are two nights for the show, it opens the card up for more matches to be added.

Jimmy could face Tama Tonga in a singles match if needed, or he could be added to a tag team match since that has been his specialty throughout his career. If Uso is part of a tag team match at WrestleMania, then it would be the first time he has teamed with someone who isn't his brother on The Grandest Stage of Them All and could finally allow him to end the ongoing story with The New Bloodline.

Fans will have to wait and see how Jimmy Uso's road to WrestleMania 41 progresses in the coming days.

