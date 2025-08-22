Jimmy Uso Has a Unique Idea for the Name of His Baby

Jimmy Uso and Naomi are expecting a child together. The OG Bloodline member has a unique idea for the name of his baby.Last week on RAW, Naomi was not medically cleared to compete against IYO SKY. This raised concerns among fans, who were worried about her health. However, this week on the red brand, The Glow played a clip from What's Your Story? with Steph McMahon, where she and Jimmy Uso revealed that they were having a baby. Naomi then relinquished her Women's World Championship before promising she would return to regain the title.Now, Stephanie McMahon shared another clip from the same podcast episode, where she offered advice to the soon-to-be parents, telling them not to reveal the name of their baby to people, as everyone always has an opinion. Jimmy Uso then said that he was planning to start throwing out false names before jokingly stating that he was going to name his baby Papa Shango. Papa Shango was the failed gimmick once played by Charles Wright before he became The Godfather.Check out the clip below:Vince Russo believes Naomi and Jimmy Uso's segment came at a huge costWhen Naomi announced her pregnancy on RAW, she broke character and got emotional before transitioning back into her heel character. When the clip from the podcast played, Stephanie McMahon even called Naomi by her real name, Trinity.On Vince Russo's The Brand, the former WWE writer said that the show suffered after Naomi broke character on screen. He also claimed that WWE doesn't care about the product they are producing.&quot;We got the heel crying because she's pregnant, turning into now a heel promo. The fans are chanting 'You Deserve It,' and she's taking all of that in. Stevie, what does all this mean except that nothing matters to them anymore? It doesn't have the make sense. If it happens to make sense, okay. Bro, they don't give a s**t of what they're putting on that television show, man,&quot; Russo said. [From 02:35 to 03:12]Now, Naomi will be out of action for the foreseeable future because of her pregnancy.