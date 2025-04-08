Jimmy Uso is hospitalized; Jey Uso reveals unfortunate health update before WrestleMania

Jimmy Uso is not doing well right now, as after the attack by Gunther, he has been hospitalized. A further update on the star has now arrived.
Jey Uso came down to the ring tonight without yeeting. There was no happy smile or celebration for the star when he spoke with Gunther, showcasing a very different side to his character. He made it clear that he had been pushed by Gunther into a very dark place. This comes after Jimmy Uso was attacked and destroyed by the World Heavyweight Champion while Jey was forced to look on last week.
He has now provided an update on Jimmy Uso as well. The star said that his brother was in the hospital bed still, and had not been able to leave. He also went on to say that the star needed 15 stitches for the injuries and gashes that The Ring General had meted out during the attack.
Jey Uso very nearly broke down in tears, talking about how he had to answer to his mother for not being able to protect his brother.
Jimmy, for now, appears to be too injured to be appearing on any WWE show in the near future.