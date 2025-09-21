Jimmy Uso makes public plea ahead of The Usos' reunion match at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Jimmy Uso will be competing tonight at Wrestlepalooza. Ahead of this match, he made a plea to the fans.The Usos have been feuding with The Vision for the past few weeks. They reunited recently to combat Seth Rollins' faction after Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed destroyed Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris, putting him out of action. Therefore, at Wrestlepalooza, The Usos were set to team up again against The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.Tonight at Wrestlepalooza, The Usos made their entrance through the crowd. Jimmy Uso had a mic in his hand, and he requested the fans to take out their cell phones before handing the mic to Jey Uso. Jey then said his signature phrase as they proceeded to walk to the ring while yeeting.Jimmy Uso admitted he was afraid ahead of WrestlepaloozaThe Usos are widely regarded as one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. However, the two brothers ended up feuding after Jey Uso broke free from The Bloodline. A lot has changed since then, and they are no longer at odds. Still, they have only had one televised match together as a tag team since Money in the Bank 2023. The last time they teamed up was on the March 24 episode of RAW when they faced A-Town Down Under.During a recent interview with Fox News, Jimmy Uso admitted that he was having doubts about whether they still have their tag team chemistry. He also admitted that he was nervous ahead of this match.&quot;Honestly, bro, I think it’s more like a mental rust because you have those doubts – ‘Do the Usos still got that charisma? Do they still got that chemistry? Can they still go in there and let everybody know the reason why they were the longest-reigning tag team in WWE for a reason?’ That’s the only thing but I think that’s normal right? That nervousness – if you ain’t kinda shaken, if you ain’t got that nervousness in you, it’s time to hang them boots up. I still feel it every day before we about to walk out through them curtains.&quot;It will be interesting to see if The Usos will be able to defeat The Vision at Wrestlepalooza.