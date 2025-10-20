Jimmy Uso and Naomi called receive a heartwarming message from female WWE Superstar

Jimmy Uso and Naomi recieved a heartwarming message from veteran female WWE Superstar, Natalya. The former Divas Champion reacted to the couple's photo on Instagram.Naomi is currently absent from WWE television after confirming her pregnancy. She won the Women's World Championship at the Evolution Premium Live Event and successfully defended the title at SummerSlam in a Triple Threat Match. Shortly afterward, she vacated the title, with Stephanie Vaquer winning the vacant title by defeating IYO SKY.On Instagram, Natalya commented on Jimmy's photo with Naomi, calling them the &quot;best&quot;. Jimmy and Naomi were at the 49ers game, alongside multiple other WWE Superstars who were invited.&quot;Two of the best!&quot; wrote Natalya.Check out a screengrab of Natalya's comment:Vince Russo discussed Jimmy Uso's current WWE bookingVince Russo commented on Jimmy Uso's current WWE booking after his loss to Bronson Reed on Monday Night RAW. Reed defeated Roman Reigns at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Perth in an Australian Street Fight.Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo stated WWE should've booked Jimmy vs. Reed before the Aus-zilla's win over Reigns at Crown Jewel. He said:&quot;In their minds, Jimmy Uso is over. And they're following up the Roman Reigns victory with another big win over Jimmy Uso when it should have been flipped. First you beat the lesser guy, then you beat the well-known guy. But bro, they've even lost sight of the simplest fundamentals of professional wrestling. They've even lost sight of that,&quot;The Usos were in action against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at Wrestlepalooza. The Vision duo were victorious over the former multi-time tag team champions.In recent weeks, there has been a lot of tension between The Usos. At Crown Jewel, Jey Uso accidentally cost Roman Reigns his Australian Street Fight against Bronson Reed. Post-match, Reigns walked out on The Usos before Jey walked out on his brother, Jimmy.It remains to be seen what's next in store for The Usos, especially with Jey teasing a heel turn.