WWE makes major creative mistake with Bronson Reed on RAW; wrestling veteran tears into booking (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Bronson Reed's match on RAW. The Tribal Thief was in a singles match against Jimmy Uso.

Reed got a huge win at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, this past weekend. He bested Roman Reigns after a confusion in the ring led to Jey Uso spearing the OTC. This week, he got the better of Jimmy Uso in a singles bout. He picked up the win with a vicious Tsunami on his opponent. After the encounter, Reed and Bron Breakker issued a post-match beatdown on Jimmy, forcing Jey Uso to make the save.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo questioned the need for this week's match. He pointed out that WWE felt Jimmy Uso was over with the fans. He detailed that the creative team felt giving Bronson Reed a win over Jimmy would build up his momentum from Crown Jewel. Russo explained that the booking should have placed Reed in a match against Jimmy first and Roman later. He felt the current creative team has lost sight of the simplest booking techniques in wrestling.

"In their minds, Jimmy Uso is over. And they're following up the Roman Reigns victory with another big win over Jimmy Uso when it should have been flipped. First you beat the lesser guy, then you beat the well-known guy. But bro, they've even lost sight of the simplest fundamentals of professional wrestling. They've even lost sight of that," Russo said.

Bronson Reed was involved during the final segment of RAW this week. Under the guidance of Paul Heyman, Reed and Breakker turned on Seth Rollins and destroyed him in the middle of the ring.

