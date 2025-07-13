Jimmy Uso pays tribute to Jeff Hardy; Wade Barrett gives the move a new WWE name

From one tag team legend to another, Jimmy Uso just paid tribute to Jeff Hardy at Saturday Night's Main Event. Big Jim used one of Hardy's most iconic moves, with Wade Barrett giving it a new name.

Ad

At SNME in Atlanta, Jimmy Uso challenged Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship. It was an unfair matchup due to the presence of MFT at ringside. Talla Tonga immediately made his presence felt early in the match, giving Solo the advantage.

Big Jim was about to hit a big Uso Splash on his younger brother, who wisely rolled out of the ring. JC Mateo and Tonga Loa immediately checked on the US Champion, allowing Jimmy to take them out with the Whisper in the Wind.

Ad

Trending

The move was made iconic by Jeff Hardy, who used it regularly during his legendary career. Wade Barrett put his own Samoan twist to the move, calling it Uso in the Wind.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It wasn't the first time Jimmy Uso used Whisper in the Wind during a match. He added it to his arsenal at Survivor Series: WarGames last year.

Nevertheless, the numbers game proved to be too much after Talla Tonga helped Solo Sikoa get the win and retain the United States Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!