Jimmy Uso pays tribute to Jeff Hardy; Wade Barrett gives the move a new WWE name

From one tag team legend to another, Jimmy Uso just paid tribute to Jeff Hardy at Saturday Night's Main Event. Big Jim used one of Hardy's most iconic moves, with Wade Barrett giving it a new name.
At SNME in Atlanta, Jimmy Uso challenged Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship. It was an unfair matchup due to the presence of MFT at ringside. Talla Tonga immediately made his presence felt early in the match, giving Solo the advantage.
Big Jim was about to hit a big Uso Splash on his younger brother, who wisely rolled out of the ring. JC Mateo and Tonga Loa immediately checked on the US Champion, allowing Jimmy to take them out with the Whisper in the Wind.
The move was made iconic by Jeff Hardy, who used it regularly during his legendary career. Wade Barrett put his own Samoan twist to the move, calling it Uso in the Wind.
It wasn't the first time Jimmy Uso used Whisper in the Wind during a match. He added it to his arsenal at Survivor Series: WarGames last year.
Nevertheless, the numbers game proved to be too much after Talla Tonga helped Solo Sikoa get the win and retain the United States Championship.
