Jimmy Uso reacts to Jey Uso getting a 90 rating in WWE 2K24 while he got an 84

The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso wasn't happy when he learned about his and Jey Uso's ratings in WWE 2K24.

The ratings for the WWE 2K24 game are finally out. As has always been the case, there were a bunch of ratings that left many fans surprised. The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso was very confident when asked about his rating. When he was told he got an 84 rating, he was dumbstruck and asked if he was being told about Jey Uso's rating.

When he was informed that Jey's rating was 90, he was beyond furious. Jimmy asked who came up with these ratings and then stated that he would write a letter to 2K about how confident he is that he should have a 91 rating.

Check out the clip below:

Jey Uso spoke about a potential match against Jimmy Uso

Last year, Jey Uso had a chat with Carl Lamarre of Billboard. He opened up about possibly taking on Jimmy on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Here's what he said:

“Right now, I feel like Jimmy’s at the top of the list. He’s gotta get this work. He’s still ducking me right now. He knows what it is. If I could talk from Josh and me, it’s my dream match. If this does happen, I’d be so grateful and happy. I would just look at him like look what we doing. Look at this! Those are special moments in the ring that nobody in the world knows."

Jimmy turned on Jey at last year's SummerSlam during his Tribal Combat match against Roman Reigns. The turn cost his brother the match that night.

The latter went on to quit WWE but later made his way to RAW. He has been doing quite well for himself since then.

What do you think of Jey and Jimmy's WWE 2K24 ratings? Sound off in the comments section below.