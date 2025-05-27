Jimmy Uso receives a heartwarming message from popular WWE Superstar after suffering another major WWE loss

Jimmy Uso has been on a losing streak as of late. However, he received a heartfelt message from popular WWE Superstar Rey Fenix, with whom Big Jim teamed up on SmackDown.

Ad

Jimmy also recently failed to qualify for the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. His qualifier Triple Threat Match included Fenix and Solo Sikoa, who, with the help of Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo, qualified for the match.

A week later, Fenix and Jimmy teamed up to face Fatu and Mateo, but came up short in their attempt to beat Sikoa's stablemates. On Instagram, the luchador sent a message to Jimmy and also thanked the fans for their support.

Ad

Trending

"Uno, Dos, Yeet! Amazing friday #SmackDown in Savannah GA. Gracias for the support! #AN1M0," wrote Fenix.

Check out Fenix's post on Instagram:

Ad

Bill Apter believes Rey Fenix might've made a mistake leaving AEW for WWE

Bill Apter briefly compared Rey Fenix's current WWE run with his AEW run. During his time with Tony Khan's promotion, the luchador held the AEW International Championship and was a prominent singles competitor.

Apter suggested that Fenix hasn't yet shone during his matches in his new promotion. He said:

Ad

"I think AEW used Rey Fenix better than WWE is doing at this point. He was a singles competitor, won the AEW International Championship from [Jon] Moxley. And it seems right now he is in these endless feuds with [Angel] Garza and Legado Del Fantasma. His matches in WWE are very competitive, but he is not out there shining much against his opponents. Everybody seems to be pretty equal in his matches."

Ad

Since debuting in the Stamford-based company, Fenix has already competed on the WrestleMania 41 card and has featured in marquee matches against top names. He replaced Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania after the legendary luchador was injured in the lead-up to the show. However, Fenix ended up losing to El Grande Americano at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More