Jimmy Uso receives a heartwarming message from popular WWE Superstar after suffering another major WWE loss

Jimmy Uso has been on a losing streak as of late. However, he received a heartfelt message from popular WWE Superstar Rey Fenix, with whom Big Jim teamed up on SmackDown.
Jimmy also recently failed to qualify for the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. His qualifier Triple Threat Match included Fenix and Solo Sikoa, who, with the help of Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo, qualified for the match.
A week later, Fenix and Jimmy teamed up to face Fatu and Mateo, but came up short in their attempt to beat Sikoa's stablemates. On Instagram, the luchador sent a message to Jimmy and also thanked the fans for their support.
"Uno, Dos, Yeet! Amazing friday #SmackDown in Savannah GA. Gracias for the support! #AN1M0," wrote Fenix.
Check out Fenix's post on Instagram:
Bill Apter believes Rey Fenix might've made a mistake leaving AEW for WWE
Bill Apter briefly compared Rey Fenix's current WWE run with his AEW run. During his time with Tony Khan's promotion, the luchador held the AEW International Championship and was a prominent singles competitor.
Apter suggested that Fenix hasn't yet shone during his matches in his new promotion. He said:
"I think AEW used Rey Fenix better than WWE is doing at this point. He was a singles competitor, won the AEW International Championship from [Jon] Moxley. And it seems right now he is in these endless feuds with [Angel] Garza and Legado Del Fantasma. His matches in WWE are very competitive, but he is not out there shining much against his opponents. Everybody seems to be pretty equal in his matches."
Since debuting in the Stamford-based company, Fenix has already competed on the WrestleMania 41 card and has featured in marquee matches against top names. He replaced Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania after the legendary luchador was injured in the lead-up to the show. However, Fenix ended up losing to El Grande Americano at The Grandest Stage of Them All.