WWE Superstar may have made a mistake by leaving AEW, feels Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Multiple AEW stars have jumped ship to WWE over the years and have had varying degrees of success. However, legendary journalist Bill Apter feels one former champion would have been better off staying in the Jacksonville-based promotion.
Rey Fenix finally signed with the global juggernaut earlier this year and made his debut on the April 4, 2025, edition of SmackDown. The Mexican star had considerable success under Tony Khan's leadership, winning the AEW International Title, the AEW World Tag Team Championship with Penta, and the AEW World Trios Championship as part of The Death Triangle.
Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter recently pointed out that Rey Fenix's stint in the Stamford-based company has been underwhelming so far, compared to his time in All Elite Wrestling. Apter also admitted that while Fenix's matches have been competitive, he hasn't shone much.
"I think AEW used Rey Fenix better than WWE is doing at this point. He was a singles competitor, won the AEW International Championship from [Jon] Moxley. And it seems right now he is in these endless feuds with [Angel] Garza and Legado Del Fantasma. His matches in WWE are very competitive, but he is not out there shining much against his opponents. Everybody seems to be pretty equal in his matches," said Bill Apter.
With rumors of Rey Fenix reuniting with his brother, Penta, surfacing recently, it will be interesting to see if Triple H books the former AEW duo as top stars in World Wrestling Entertainment.