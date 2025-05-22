Jimmy Uso receives a message from his Hall of Famer father Rikishi after suffering another major loss in WWE

Jimmy Uso lost on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, failing to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. On social media, his father, and Hall of Famer, Rikishi, sent a message.

Last Friday, Jimmy was involved in a Triple Threat Match with Solo Sikoa and Rey Fenix. The former Tribal Chief secured his spot in this year's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match after interference from his stablemates.

On social media, Rikishi dedicated a message to his son, hyping up the former 8-time WWE Tag Team Champion by posting a video of one of his promos.

"Who’s that ? #BigJim #Yeet Let’s get it . Don’t sleep on my boy !!" wrote Rikishi.

Check out Rikishi's post on X:

Rikishi commented on Jimmy Uso getting brutalized by Gunther in April 2025

Last month, Gunther brutalized Jimmy Uso and left him in a bloody mess, leading up to his World Heavyweight Title defense against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.

Rikishi commented on Gunther brutally attacking Jimmy after their singles match on Monday Night RAW. He said:

"I'm sure that, you know, Big Jim got a lot of fans out there, brother. But you know, as of right now, we just seen Big Jim basically got his a** handed to him by Gunther. I'm kind of upset about this, man. Hell, if I was there, I would have probably bust Gunther's head over with a crawfish. I mean, that was just unnecessary. I mean, let Jey fight his own battle. That's what I'm saying. Big Jim don't have to come save his brother,"

WWE hasn't revealed Jimmy's direction from here onwards. While his brother is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, things haven't exactly been smooth sailing for Jimmy. He continues to be a part of the SmackDown roster.

